UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Announces Complete Lockdown For Friday, Saturday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:11 PM

District Administration announces complete lockdown for Friday, Saturday

District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad has announced complete lockdown in the District for Friday and Saturday in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad has announced complete lockdown in the District for Friday and Saturday in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil Shaheed Benazirabad, Daur, Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed tehsil are assigned the task of full-fledged implementation of lockdown in their respective jurisdictions.

The district administration has appealed to the general public for cooperation in observing SOPs strictly in preventing the pandemic.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Sakrand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PC weather with chances of DRW

3 minutes ago

Pakistan disappointed at European Parliament's res ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Ist Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago

3 different global COVID variants found in Sindh: ..

3 minutes ago

Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede k ..

9 minutes ago

OPHRD Ministry launches survey report on socio-hea ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.