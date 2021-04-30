District Administration announces complete lockdown for Friday, Saturday

District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad has announced complete lockdown in the District for Friday and Saturday in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad has announced complete lockdown in the District for Friday and Saturday in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil Shaheed Benazirabad, Daur, Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed tehsil are assigned the task of full-fledged implementation of lockdown in their respective jurisdictions.

The district administration has appealed to the general public for cooperation in observing SOPs strictly in preventing the pandemic.