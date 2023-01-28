UrduPoint.com

District Administration Announces Local Holiday On Monday

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 08:32 PM

The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Saturday declared January 30 (Monday) as a local holiday

According to a notification issued by the ICT administration, "the local holiday is declared within the revenue limits of ICT except the offices of essential services including Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGPL and Hospitals."

