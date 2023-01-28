District administration announces local holiday on Monday

The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Saturday declared January 30 (Monday) as a local holiday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Saturday declared January 30 (Monday) as a local holiday.

According to a notification issued by the ICT administration, "the local holiday is declared within the revenue limits of ICT except the offices of essential services including Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGPL and Hospitals."