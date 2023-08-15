District administration arranges musical night

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration Dera Ghazi Khan arranged a musical night on the occasion of Independence Day (ID) which continued late at night on Monday.

Famous local singers Shabnam Majeed, Mushtaq Chheena and other regional artists created the magic of their voices in the musical night held at Bagh Gul.

Commissioner Dr.

Nasir Mehmood Bashir, DC Maher Shahid Zaman Lak, DPO Hasan Afzal, ADCs Karim Bakhsh, Rizwan Nazir, Muhammad Asad Chandia, CEO of Health and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner vowed they would be providing every sort of facility to arrange healthy activities in the region.

He said that a peaceful environment was provided to the families who participated in the event.

He pledged aim of such a program was to spread cheer and hope among people living in tough days of their time.