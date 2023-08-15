Open Menu

District Administration Arranges Musical Night

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

District administration arranges musical night

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration Dera Ghazi Khan arranged a musical night on the occasion of Independence Day (ID) which continued late at night on Monday.

Famous local singers Shabnam Majeed, Mushtaq Chheena and other regional artists created the magic of their voices in the musical night held at Bagh Gul.

Commissioner Dr.

Nasir Mehmood Bashir, DC Maher Shahid Zaman Lak, DPO Hasan Afzal, ADCs Karim Bakhsh, Rizwan Nazir, Muhammad Asad Chandia, CEO of Health and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner vowed they would be providing every sort of facility to arrange healthy activities in the region.

He said that a peaceful environment was provided to the families who participated in the event.

He pledged aim of such a program was to spread cheer and hope among people living in tough days of their time.

Related Topics

Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Independence Bagh Shabnam Majeed Event

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

40 minutes ago
 Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

47 minutes ago
Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

2 hours ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

2 hours ago
 RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RA ..

RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RAWAD-funded projects

2 hours ago
 President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, f ..

President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

2 hours ago
 Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against ..

Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against harassers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan