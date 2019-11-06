UrduPoint.com
District Administration Arranges Naat Competition

Wed 06th November 2019

District administration arranges Naat Competition

A Na'at competition was held at Masjid Zul Noorain in G-9 Markaz under the auspices of district administration Islamabad and Auqaf department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A Na'at competition was held at Masjid Zul Noorain in G-9 Markaz under the auspices of district administration Islamabad and Auqaf department.

More than 80 `Naat Khawan' participated in the competition and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat was chief guest on the occasion.

The participants including male and female were divided into four categories. Two groups were below than 15 years of age and two from 15 years to 25 years.

The Deputy Commissioner distributed awards among the successful winners. He encouraged and appreciated those who participated in this competition held in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi. He said that such events will be also held in future.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

