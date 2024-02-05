District Administration Arranges Seminar, Rally To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM
District administration arranged a seminar and rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Monday
Addressing the seminar held at Jinnah Hall, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Dr Shahab Aslam said that Kashmiri people were struggling for their fundamental right of self-determination for the last 7 decades.
He said that India had used all tactics of cruelty and barbarism in the Kashmir valley to keep the Kashmiris away from their fundamental right but it could not succeed.
The Kashmiri people rendered countless sacrifices and blood of the innocent martyrs would surely bring revolution in the valley and India had to be responsible for its atrocities, he added.
The schoolchildren also made speeches in the seminar and highlighted Indian barbarism in the Kashmir valley.
Later, a rally was also taken out from Zila Council Chowk and a large number of people participated in it including ADCG Dr Shahab Aslam, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto, Muhammad Sadiq and others.
The participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads and raised slogans in favor of Kashmiri people who were oppressed by the Indian forces.
Meanwhile, in her message, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed paid best tributes to the services of freedom fighters of Kashmir movement and said that Kashmiris would soon enjoy their freedom because the precious blood of innocent martyrs would force India to knee down before the struggle of freedom fighters.
She strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in the Kashmir valley and said that Indian forces used all kinds of tyranny but they failed to press the voice of the Kashmiris.
She said that Kashmiri people were demanding their legitimate and fundamental right of self-determination. Hence, the world community especially United Nations should intervene and play their dynamic role in early resolution of Kashmir Issue as it was also imperative for peace in the region, she added.
