District Administration Arrest 12 Profiteers In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:40 PM

District administration arrest 12 profiteers in Peshawar

District administration was taking tangible measures to tighten noose around profiteers and arrested managers of two filling stations for filling less quantity fuel in vehicles here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration was taking tangible measures to tighten noose around profiteers and arrested managers of two filling stations for filling less quantity fuel in vehicles here on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested during the inspection of various petrol pumps at Saddar area, says the district administration's spokesperson.

Moreover, he added that a concerned team paid visit to Nothia and Khyber Super Market and during the checking, 12 persons were arrested for profiteering.

He said that drive against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and the administration would take stern action against dishonest business elements who were fleecing citizens.

