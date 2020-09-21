District administration arrest 43 persons for profiteering, encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 43 persons in crackdown on profiteers, sellers of under-weight roti and encroachers from different localities, said a news release issued here Monday.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gulshan Ara along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Under-Training (UT), Sara Hamayun conducted raids on different shops in cantonment area.

Similarly, other administrative officers also carried out checking in their respective areas of jurisdiction including Mathani, University Road, Hayatabad and Warsak Road and collectively arrested 43 persons for profiteering, selling under-weight roti and erection of encroachments outside their shops.