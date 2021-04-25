UrduPoint.com
District Administration Arrest Shopkeepers Over Corona SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

District administration arrest shopkeepers over corona SOPs violations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran with SHO Tatara Mubarak Zeb in Hayatabad Phase 6 raided the shops for violating the coronavirus code of conduct for opening up of shops on Sunday and arrested fifteen shopkeepers.

The team also sealed five shops, including Mr Cad Restaurant, despite the ban and expiration of working hours.

Capt (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar, said that due to the third wave of coronavirus in the provincial capital, the proceedings on violation of code of conduct will continue uninterrupted.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Habibullah sealed the popular ice cream shop on University Road after opening a shop despite violating and banning corona code of conduct.

