District administration arrested four accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Rao Hashim, is active against the mixing mafia by arresting four persons with sealing the frozen chicken company on Ring Road.

Four people were arrested on the presence of unhealthy frozen chicken, including the poor sanitary condition, district administration said.

The district administration has taken the dangerous frozen chicken and label packing machinery into official custody, the official of the district administration said.

Strict action has been ordered against those who violate the rules of hygiene, the official of the district administration said.