UrduPoint.com

District Administration Arrested Four Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

District administration arrested four accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Rao Hashim, is active against the mixing mafia by arresting four persons with sealing the frozen chicken company on Ring Road.

Four people were arrested on the presence of unhealthy frozen chicken, including the poor sanitary condition, district administration said.

The district administration has taken the dangerous frozen chicken and label packing machinery into official custody, the official of the district administration said.

Strict action has been ordered against those who violate the rules of hygiene, the official of the district administration said.

Related Topics

Poor Company Road

Recent Stories

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

28 minutes ago
 SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

1 hour ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

2 hours ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.