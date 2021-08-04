District administration arrests 4 for damaging city wall

Following directive of DG Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Khizar Hayat, the Chief Demolishing Inspector Town-1, Qaisar Bacha on Wednesday arrested four people for inflicting damage to the historical city wall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Following directive of DG Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Khizar Hayat, the Chief Demolishing Inspector Town-1, Qaisar Bacha on Wednesday arrested four people for inflicting damage to the historical city wall.

The district administration, after registering a case in police station concerned against the arrested accused, have started emergency-based repair work on the city wall.

Four people were seen in a video on social media cracking the historical city wall to make an access way to their homes in Sikandar Pura area of the city.