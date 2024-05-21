District administration arrests 46 shopkeepers in crackdown on profiteering

The district administration, in its ongoing operation against profiteers and hoarders, has arrested 46 shopkeepers in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The district administration, in its ongoing operation against profiteers and hoarders, has arrested 46 shopkeepers in the provincial capital.

Over the past three days, the administration has taken action in various markets across different areas, including Hayatabad, Charsadda Road, Dilazak Road, GT Road, Circular Road, Ramdas, and University Road, among others.

This crackdown is part of the provincial government's efforts to control prices and ensure the availability of essential items to citizens at official rates.

As a result of these actions, 46 shopkeepers have been arrested for profiteering, underweight selling, and not displaying official price lists.

Additionally, 21 shopkeepers have been warned to improve their practices.

The arrested shopkeepers include butchers, bakers, vegetable and fruit sellers, among others. Legal action will be taken against them.

According to the district administration, officials will ensure the implementation of official price lists in all markets on a daily basis.

The administration has directed officials to continuously monitor the markets and take legal action against profiteers.