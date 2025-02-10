District administration arrests 5 for illegal tax collection on De-tour road in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar district administration arrested 5 individuals for illegally collecting taxes from vehicles on De-Tour Road.

The operation was carried out following directives from the provincial government.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram took immediate action after receiving reports of illegal tax collection.

A team led by the Additional Assistant Commissioner (Mata) conducted the raid, leading to the arrests. The suspects have been sent to jail, and legal proceedings are underway to ensure strict punishment.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that illegal activities will not be tolerated in Peshawar. Citizens are encouraged to report any such activities to the district administration for prompt action.