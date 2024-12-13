Open Menu

District Administration Arrests 6 For Illegal Gas-filled Plastic Bags

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

District administration arrests 6 for illegal gas-filled plastic bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The district administration of Peshawar conducted a crackdown on illegal activities on Friday, leading to the arrest of six shopkeepers involved in the unlawful sale of plastic bags fitted with nozzles for filling natural gas.

Acting on provincial government directives, officials inspected various markets across the city and discovered the shopkeepers selling these modified plastic bags, which pose significant risks to public safety.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram said the activity extremely dangerous and a severe threat to public safety.

He issued strict orders to take action against those involved in such illegal practices across the city.

He further directed that any shop found selling plastic bags designed for gas filling would face immediate legal action, and the culprits would be punished in accordance with the law.

The district administration urged citizens to report any such illegal activities to the authorities to ensure the safety and security of Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sale Gas Market Government

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

26 minutes ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

31 minutes ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

39 minutes ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

44 minutes ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

16 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

16 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan