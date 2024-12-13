District administration arrests 6 for illegal gas-filled plastic bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The district administration of Peshawar conducted a crackdown on illegal activities on Friday, leading to the arrest of six shopkeepers involved in the unlawful sale of plastic bags fitted with nozzles for filling natural gas.

Acting on provincial government directives, officials inspected various markets across the city and discovered the shopkeepers selling these modified plastic bags, which pose significant risks to public safety.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram said the activity extremely dangerous and a severe threat to public safety.

He issued strict orders to take action against those involved in such illegal practices across the city.

He further directed that any shop found selling plastic bags designed for gas filling would face immediate legal action, and the culprits would be punished in accordance with the law.

The district administration urged citizens to report any such illegal activities to the authorities to ensure the safety and security of Peshawar.