Open Menu

District Administration Ask Dairy Farmers, Milk Retailers To Keep Milk Price Unchanged

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:03 PM

District administration ask dairy farmers, milk retailers to keep milk price unchanged

The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the dairy farmers and milk retailers to desist from increasing the milk price and to continue to sell the commodity at the government fixed rate of Rs190 per liter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the dairy farmers and milk retailers to desist from increasing the milk price and to continue to sell the commodity at the government fixed rate of Rs190 per liter.

At a meeting with the representatives of the farmers and retailers at his office here on Tuesday, the DC warned that his administration would take action against those traders who arbitrarily enhanced the milk price.

He asked the representatives to hold a meeting with the concerned officers of the Sindh Livestock Department because the milk price was fixed on the basis of that department's calculation of the cost and price of the commodity.

During the meeting the representatives tried to base their argument in favour of raising the price to Rs220 per litre on inflation, arguing that the cost of their business kept growing at a faster pace and which required consequent hikes in the prices of milk and yoghurt.

The Deputy Director Livestock Syed Sabir Ali Shah, Additional DC Qaim Akbar Numai, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply and Price Naveed Ahmed and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Hyderabad Price From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan' ..

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan's minerals potential; three Mo ..

3 minutes ago
 Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic M ..

Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in July, 5.4 Times Y/Y - ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US T ..

White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US Troops to Aid Niger Evacuation ..

3 minutes ago
 Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Att ..

Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Attack on Building in Turkey - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in Ci ..

Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in City, Explosion Occurs on Ground

2 minutes ago
 Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Tal ..

Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Talks to Address Independence Age ..

2 minutes ago
White House Says No Direct Threats to US Citizens, ..

White House Says No Direct Threats to US Citizens, Facilities in Niger - Kirby

2 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone Police Say Arrested Army Officers Sus ..

Sierra Leone Police Say Arrested Army Officers Suspected of Plotting 'Violent At ..

2 minutes ago
 SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution ..

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution of foreign investment projects ..

28 minutes ago
 PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basemen ..

PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basements

28 minutes ago
 SC to announce decision about full court bench on ..

SC to announce decision about full court bench on Wednesday

28 minutes ago
 Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan