District administration ask dairy farmers, milk retailers to keep milk price unchanged

The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the dairy farmers and milk retailers to desist from increasing the milk price and to continue to sell the commodity at the government fixed rate of Rs190 per liter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the dairy farmers and milk retailers to desist from increasing the milk price and to continue to sell the commodity at the government fixed rate of Rs190 per liter.

At a meeting with the representatives of the farmers and retailers at his office here on Tuesday, the DC warned that his administration would take action against those traders who arbitrarily enhanced the milk price.

He asked the representatives to hold a meeting with the concerned officers of the Sindh Livestock Department because the milk price was fixed on the basis of that department's calculation of the cost and price of the commodity.

During the meeting the representatives tried to base their argument in favour of raising the price to Rs220 per litre on inflation, arguing that the cost of their business kept growing at a faster pace and which required consequent hikes in the prices of milk and yoghurt.

The Deputy Director Livestock Syed Sabir Ali Shah, Additional DC Qaim Akbar Numai, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply and Price Naveed Ahmed and other officers were also present in the meeting.