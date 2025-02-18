District administration bans sale of unhygienic food around schools

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Capt. (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram, has issued an order under Section 144 CrPC to prohibit the sale and distribution of unhygienic and substandard food, particularly chips, within school premises and a 150-meter radius of schools in the district.

The order aims to protect the health and well-being of schoolchildren, preventing food poisoning and the spread of diseases like cholera, diarrhea, and typhoid fever.

Vendors, stalls, and shops selling such food are directed to stop immediately, and school administrations are required to ensure no unhygienic food items are sold or consumed on school grounds.

Anyone violating this order will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The order is effective immediately and will remain enforced for 30 days unless modified or withdrawn.