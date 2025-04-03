District administration bans tree cutting in Swat

The district administration has banned illegal tree cutting and the use of chain saws in private and protected forest areas for 60 days to save forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The district administration has banned illegal tree cutting and the use of chain saws in private and protected forest areas for 60 days to save forests.

Officials said illegal logging was causing more natural disasters and climate problems.

Strict action will now be taken against the timber mafia.

Chain saws and other harmful tools have been banned to protect the environment.

Anyone breaking the rules will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.