District Administration Begins Campaign To Eliminate Stray Dogs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:02 PM

The District administration has started a comprehensive campaign to eliminate stray dogs from the district and Tehsil areas

The District administration has started a comprehensive campaign to eliminate stray dogs from the district and Tehsil areas.

Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood here Thursday chaired a meeting in this regard which was attended by all concerned officials of Town Municipal committees, Metropolitan Corporations and Health department.The meeting disclosed that during previous two months 89 people were injured and one died due to dog biting and added that Health departments has now provided 3000 medicines to the concerned departments for eliminating stray dogs.

The meeting was informed that during last two weeks total 89 stray dogs were eliminated in Silanwali Tehsil while dog biting vaccination was now available in all Tehsil level hospitals.

The provincial government has issued strict directions to remove stray dogs from the area and implementation would also be ensured according to orders.

The meeting also issued direction to people having pet dogs at homes that keep their dogs in their custody with neck belts, otherwise responsibility would not be fixed on administration.The meeting further directed local government department to nominate focal persons and take urgent action against dogs while also submit pictorial proof of dead dogs to the office concerned.

The administration should also make arrangements to dispose off dead dogs after digging so that environment could be saved.

More Stories From Pakistan

