District administration begins enforcement of official prices prior to Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The district administration has started the price enforcement exercise for the edible commodities days before the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars visited the markets in different parts of the district and directed the traders to ensure that the chicken, mutton, beef, milk, vegetables, fruits and other items were sold to the people at the government fixed rates.

The officials issued warnings to the vendors who were already violating the official prices and told them that during the next official visits in the markets fines would be imposed on the violators.

The officials said the price checking would be conducted on a daily basis in the district and that the vendors charging excessive rates would be penalized.