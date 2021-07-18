District administration cancels eid holidays of staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad cancelled eid holidays of officials of the district government, Tehsil councils, Metropolitan Corporation and other departments.

According to a directive issued by the DC office here on Sunday, the officers of district administration, waste management company (MWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Metropolitan corporation, Tehsil councils, municipal committees, health department, rescue 1122, civil defence and other departments have been directed to ensure their presence at offices during eid holidays.

The DC directed officers to get permission from his office before leaving office in case of any emergency. The directive added that strict action would be taken over negligence.