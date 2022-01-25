District Administration cancels Winter Sports Festival due to unsafe ice conditions

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Administration Ghizer on Tuesday canceled Khalti Lake Winter sports Festival due to unsafe ice conditions.

Assistant Commissioner Gupis-Yasin has imposed Section 144 to keep people away from the frozen lake in an attempt to prevent any mishaps.

The administration has announced to organize Khalti Summer Festival in August which will feature rafting, boat race, trekking, fishing, cultural stalls and other activities.