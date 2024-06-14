District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has chalked out a comprehensive cleanliness plan to keep the city environment neat and clean on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a media briefing here Friday, Commissioner Silwat Saeed along with Chief Executive Officer FWMC Rauf Ahmad said that an awareness camp had been set up at cattle market Niamoana where sanitary staff and social mobilizers have been deployed for the awareness of the visitors and ensuring cleanliness in the market round the clock.

She said that in this regard, member parliamentarians, Ulema, trader community, private housing societies and civil society have been taken on board.

She said that about 680 Eidgahs, Masajid and 115 collective sacrificial points will be cleaned before 6 a.m. on Eid day. The zero waste operation will be completed in the city till Chand Raat by cleaning the all markets while all debris containers and temporary garbage points will also be cleaned on Eid night.

The Commissioner said that mechanical sweeping of all main roads from 10p.m to 6a.m. on all the three days of the Eid and before Eid is also a part of the plan. The repair and maintenance of all operational vehicles and digging of trench has been completed to dump offal/hides of sacrificial animals.

She said that Eid holidays for all officers and their subordinate’s staff have been cancelled.

According to the Eid plan, at least 3,950 staffers have been deployed on Eid duty at awareness camps, streets, mohalas, temporary collection points, dumping sites and complaint cells. They have been provided with face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and caps for safety from scorching heat. The staff will also be served with food on all the three days of Eid.

The commissioner said that 286 small and big vehicles of Faisalabad Waste Management Company while 286 pickups, 80 loader rickshaws, 16 dumpers and 6 excavators hired on rent will be used for cleansing operation and picking and dumping of offal/hides of animals timely for first two days of the Eid. At least 135 pickups and 2 excavators will be used on the third day.

She said that 40 awareness camps including 2 model camps had been set up for the awareness of the common man about cleanliness. FWMC will distribute about 70,000 environment friendly/biodegradable bags among citizens. In addition, 2500 pan flexes, awareness banners will also be displayed in the city. Three new temporary collection points besides already 12 have been set up in the city for collection of offal/hides at street and mohala level.

She said that a control room has been set up for registration of complaints and feedback. The citizens can register their complaints at FWMC helpline 1139 or WhatsApp No 0315 777 1139.