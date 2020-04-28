UrduPoint.com
District Administration Charsadda intensifies campaign against hoarders, profiteers, arrested several price hikers

The District Administration Charsadda has intensified campaign against profiteers and hoarders in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and holy month of Ramazan and arrested several price hikers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The District Administration Charsadda has intensified campaign against profiteers and hoarders in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and holy month of Ramazan and arrested several price hikers.

As per directions of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Rafia Qayyum inspected different bazzars to ensure fair prices of daily commodities.

She checked variety of shops including fruits, vegetables and Government rates of essential items were ensured.

The Assistant Commissioner also took strict action against violators of the government standared operating procedure and their shops were sealed besides several arrested.

She said Government has promulgated an ordinance against hoarding and any person involved in it would be jailed for three years besides confiscating the entire hoarded commodities.

She advised shopkeepers and people to adopt all safety measures against COVID-19 by keeping social distancing and avoid visit to crowded places besides wash hands with soaps regularly to defeat coronavirus.

