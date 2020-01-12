District Administration Charsadda takes action against illegal CNG kits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration on the directives of Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah has started a crackdown against use of illegal, unbranded and sub-standard CNG kits in their vehicles specially in those using as passenger vehicles.

The party led by Assistant Commissioner Rabia Qayyum has seized several vehicles from Charsadda Kashgi on charges of using illegal and sub-standard CNG kits causing serious threat to precious human live.

Talking to media persons Assistant Commissioner Rabia Qayyum said they have fined several vehicles using sub-standard and unbranded CNG kits.

On the occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police Charsadda, Emperor Gohar, a licensed mechanic from the Traffic and Transport Authority and Traffic officials were accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner and impounded the vehicles.

She said the decision was taken in the best interest of protecting precious human lives and that is why the district administration decided to take strict action against the faulty and illegal cylinders.

She said they were duty bound to take good care of the people and take action against violators who are playing with public safety.