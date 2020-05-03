District administration checks rates, gauge of petrol pumps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Waziristan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mir Ali and Tehsildar Speen Waam conducts raid on petrol pumps in their respective areas.

During raids, they checked rates and gauge of petrol pumps beside imposition of cash penalties and also arrested the owners of some petrol pumps.

Similarly, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), North Waziristan, Sahibzada Najeebullah, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Miran Shah, Fawad Khattak also checked various petrol pumps on violation and imposed cash penalties while arresting several owners.