District Administration Chiniot Cracks Down On Encroachments, Electricity Thieves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM

The District Coordination Committee for Home Department in Chiniot held a meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The District Coordination Committee for Home Department in Chiniot held a meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal.

The committee discussed various initiatives, including a successful anti-encroachment operation in Aminpur Bangla Ada and a campaign against encroachments in rural areas.

The Deputy Commissioner informed about the setup of cart markets on roads and efforts to spread the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan through Friday sermons and awareness sessions in educational institutions.

Measures to beautify urban areas, including removing encroachments and standardizing shop boards, were also highlighted in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed actions against electricity thieves, LPG gas refilling businesses, and illegal petrol pumps. The Safe City Project is set to begin soon, with a focus on maintaining law and order.

