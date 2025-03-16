Open Menu

District Administration Chiniot Launches Crackdown On Fireworks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM

District administration Chiniot launches crackdown on fireworks

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) District administration Chiniot on Sunday launched a grand operation against manufacturers and sellers of fireworks.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal , during a meeting, directed Assistant Commissioners to crack down on those involved in this illicit trade.

The operation came in the wake of a devastating explosion in Chiniot's Bhutto Colony area, which claimed one life and left two others seriously injured. The incident occurred when flammable materials, used in fireworks manufacturing, ignited at a residential home.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

20 minutes ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

20 minutes ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

50 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

2 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

2 hours ago
29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

4 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

5 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

5 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan