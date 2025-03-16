District administration Chiniot launches crackdown on fireworks

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) District administration Chiniot on Sunday launched a grand operation against manufacturers and sellers of fireworks.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal , during a meeting, directed Assistant Commissioners to crack down on those involved in this illicit trade.

The operation came in the wake of a devastating explosion in Chiniot's Bhutto Colony area, which claimed one life and left two others seriously injured. The incident occurred when flammable materials, used in fireworks manufacturing, ignited at a residential home.

