District Administration Chiniot Launches Crackdown On Fireworks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) District administration Chiniot on Sunday launched a grand operation against manufacturers and sellers of fireworks.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal , during a meeting, directed Assistant Commissioners to crack down on those involved in this illicit trade.
The operation came in the wake of a devastating explosion in Chiniot's Bhutto Colony area, which claimed one life and left two others seriously injured. The incident occurred when flammable materials, used in fireworks manufacturing, ignited at a residential home.
