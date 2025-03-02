Open Menu

District Administration Chiniot Takes Swift Action On Price Gougers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM

District Administration Chiniot takes swift action on price gougers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) District administration Chiniot on Sunday launched a crackdown on price gougers in order to protect consumers from exorbitant prices.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioners are taking swift action against those selling essential commodities, including fruits, chicken, and other items, at inflated prices.

Thousands of rupees in fines have already been imposed on errant sellers.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal warned that strong action will be taken against those who fail to sell items at fixed rates, and price gougers will face jail time.

To ensure relief to consumers during Ramadan, essential commodities are being sold at lower prices than the general market at the Model Bazaar/Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar.

Additionally, 12 stalls have been set up in the tehsils to sell sugar at Rs 130 per kilogram. Citizens are encouraged to report instances of overcharging, and Assistant Commissioners and Price Control magistrates are keeping a close watch on prices to prevent price gouging.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Arab League calls for fair water resource manageme ..

Arab League calls for fair water resource management

6 minutes ago
 Egypt stresses importance of full implementation o ..

Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

6 minutes ago
 Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

4 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

4 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

4 hours ago
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

4 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

5 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

5 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan