District Administration Chiniot takes swift action on price gougers

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) District administration Chiniot on Sunday launched a crackdown on price gougers in order to protect consumers from exorbitant prices.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioners are taking swift action against those selling essential commodities, including fruits, chicken, and other items, at inflated prices.

Thousands of rupees in fines have already been imposed on errant sellers.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal warned that strong action will be taken against those who fail to sell items at fixed rates, and price gougers will face jail time.

To ensure relief to consumers during Ramadan, essential commodities are being sold at lower prices than the general market at the Model Bazaar/Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar.

Additionally, 12 stalls have been set up in the tehsils to sell sugar at Rs 130 per kilogram. Citizens are encouraged to report instances of overcharging, and Assistant Commissioners and Price Control magistrates are keeping a close watch on prices to prevent price gouging.

APP/mha/378