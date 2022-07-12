District administration closes entry points to Talash bypass

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) ::In order to ease traffic flow the district administration has decided to stop both the entry points leading to under construction Talash bypass besides taking immediate action on the roadside encroachments.

According to the district administration Dir Lower the action was taken immediately on public complaints and has temporarily closed down both the entry points of Talash bypass by deploying levy personnel so that passengers do not waste time and take alternative routes in time. The district administration of Dir Lower said that traffic on the culverts would be restored after construction was completed. The district administration also took action on road side encroachments to clear the way and avoid traffic jams besides starting a cleaning campaign during Eid-ul-Adha days in Samarbagh.

The staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration Samarbagh were busy in collecting animal waste, remains and waste from the points allotted in the hygiene standards on the third day of Eid also. On the third day of Eid-ul-Adha, the staff of the concerned departments under the supervision of the district administration were engaged in a clean-up drive.

Additional Assistant Commissioners, special cleaning campaign of Eid-ul-Adha was going on in all the four tehsils of Dir Lower so that the remains of sacrificial animals could be disposed off in time. Top officials have directed to dispose of animal waste and garbage in all the towns and cities of the district on an emergency basis.