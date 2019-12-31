District administration committed for success of clean & green programme: Deputy Commissioner

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that district administration was very much committed to make the clean & green programme a success and various steps were being taken for the cleanliness and tree plantation in this regard.

He was addressing a ceremony which was held to recognize the performance of different departments during the cleanliness week. ADCF Asma Ejaz Cheema, CEO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, DG PHA Asif Ch., CEO education Ali Ahmad Sayan, ACs Umar Maqbool, Zoha Shakir, Faisal Sultan, Umardraz Gondal and other officers were also present on the occasion while a large number of students and representatives of civil society also attended the ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the different departments for contributing excellent services during the cleanliness campaign and said that competitions were also being held among the 12 districts of Punjab under Clean & Green Index Program of Prime Minister.

He urged the citizens to come forward and participate in this programme.

He congratulated the Faisalabad Waste Management Company, District Education Authority and PHA who achieved first, second and third positions during the cleanliness week respectively and awarded them trophies.

During the ceremony, the students of different educational institutions presented tableau, skits and songs regarding cleanliness and environmental protection.

ADCF Asma Ejaz Cheema thanked the guests and said that the cleanliness campaign was a regular feature in the district.