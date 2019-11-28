UrduPoint.com
District Administration Committed To Extend Relief To Masses: ADC

District administration committed to extend relief to masses: ADC

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseebullah has said the district administration is taking solid measures to provide edible items at affordable prices to masses.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of price review committee.

He directed the concerned officials to pay visit to market regularly on daily basis and check out prices and quality of items to ensure that masses get commodities at officially prescribed rates.

He said crackdown on profiteers would continue indiscriminately and strict action would be taken against violators.

The meeting was attended by Shahabuddin, Bashir Gul, Hakeemullah, Haji Mamoon Rashid and Haji Fazlullah and other officials of relevant departments.

