District Administration Committed To Extend Relief To Masses: DC Karak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:50 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan said on Thursday that the district administration was committed to extending relief to masses.

Chairing meeting of the district intelligence and coordination committee in his office, the DC directed concerned authorities to take measures against hoarding and ensure that masses got essential commodities of daily use at officially prescribed rates.

He also directed assistant commissioners to ensure transparency in distribution of emergency cash which were provided to deserving people under Ehsaas programme by pay regular visit to cash distribution centers in their respective Tehsils.

He said precautionary measures against coronavirus should also be inspected at those centers.

During the meeting it was decided that NGOs operating in the district should get registered with the social welfare office.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer(DPO) Nosher Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naeemullah Khan, Assistant Commissioners and officials of relevant departments.

