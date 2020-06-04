UrduPoint.com
District Administration Committed To Extend Relief To Residents: Deputy Commissioner Kohat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

District administration committed to extend relief to residents: Deputy Commissioner Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Abdul Rehman on Thursday chaired a meeting to review performance of various departments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Abdul Rehman on Thursday chaired a meeting to review performance of various departments.

Officials of Hilal food Authority, Industries and Consumers Protection, Healthcare Commission and other officials of relevant departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed the authorities concerned to conduct raids on petrol pumps on daily basis to ensure that people were getting petroleum products as per new rates.

He also said that solid measures must be taken for ensuring implementation of SOPs in order to curb spread of coronavirus.

He said that no one was above law and strict action would be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Kohat Muhammad Ibrahim visited various bazaar and petrol pumps to check prices of different commodities.

During inspection he reviewed implementation of SOPs and imposed fine under NDMA Act on violators.

