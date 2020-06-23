UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Committed To Extending Relief To Masses: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:55 PM

District administration committed to extending relief to masses: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Khatak has said that district administration is committed to extending relief to masses

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Khatak has said that district administration is committed to extending relief to masses.

He expressed these views during his visit to Patwar Khana and Rescue 1122 office to review facilities for masses.

During visit, the DC checked record of patwar khana and directed that all out efforts should be made to provide relief masses and address their problems at the earliest.

He also met applicants and inquired about problems they faced in the department. He assured them of full support in addressing their grievances.

The DC also took round of Rescue 1122 office and reviewed its performance.

Expressing satisfaction over performance of the Service, said it had always responded promptly and effectively in saving lives during emergencies.

Related Topics

Visit Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 on Digital Tra ..

7 minutes ago

SECOND update on Covid-19 tests

12 minutes ago

7th Dubai International Projects Management Forum ..

46 minutes ago

UN sends 27 truckload of aid to Idlib, Syria

5 minutes ago

Famous folk singer Sain Zahoor visits Lahore Arts ..

5 minutes ago

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus, apologise ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.