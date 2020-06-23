District administration committed to extending relief to masses: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Khatak has said that district administration is committed to extending relief to masses

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Khatak has said that district administration is committed to extending relief to masses.

He expressed these views during his visit to Patwar Khana and Rescue 1122 office to review facilities for masses.

During visit, the DC checked record of patwar khana and directed that all out efforts should be made to provide relief masses and address their problems at the earliest.

He also met applicants and inquired about problems they faced in the department. He assured them of full support in addressing their grievances.

The DC also took round of Rescue 1122 office and reviewed its performance.

Expressing satisfaction over performance of the Service, said it had always responded promptly and effectively in saving lives during emergencies.