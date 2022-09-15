UrduPoint.com

District Administration Committed To Facilitate People Of Remote Areas: Tariq Marwat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 08:09 PM

District administration committed to facilitate people of remote areas: Tariq Marwat

To facilitate the masses at their doorstep and solve the problems of far-flung areas of district Abbottabad is the top priority of the district administration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :To facilitate the masses at their doorstep and solve the problems of far-flung areas of district Abbottabad is the top priority of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat said this while addressing a Khuli Kuthcery at Lora.

He said that it will be ensured that this type of Kutcheries will be held in the future to solve the problems of the people of remote areas. A large number of residents of Lora circle participated in the Kutchery and presented their problems.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Labana Iqbal and officers of the allied departments were also present on the occasion and answered questions.

The Deputy Commissioner heard the complaints and issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments for their solution. The residents of the area appreciated the initiative of the district administration and emphasized on organizing more Khuli Kutcheries in the future.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Circle Havelian Top

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Russi ..

PM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Russia in diverse sectors

10 minutes ago
 NSU contribution appreciated for futuristic skills ..

NSU contribution appreciated for futuristic skills education

2 minutes ago
 Japanese minister condoles with Pakistani envoy on ..

Japanese minister condoles with Pakistani envoy on losses in floods

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Gill given bail in sedition case

Shehbaz Gill given bail in sedition case

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Awards Raytheon, Lockheed $311Mln to Repl ..

Pentagon Awards Raytheon, Lockheed $311Mln to Replenish Javelin Stocks Sent to U ..

2 minutes ago
 WHO on Lancet Report on Possible Lab Roots of COVI ..

WHO on Lancet Report on Possible Lab Roots of COVID-19: Search for Origin Underw ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.