District administration committed to facilitate people of remote areas: Tariq Marwat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :To facilitate the masses at their doorstep and solve the problems of far-flung areas of district Abbottabad is the top priority of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat said this while addressing a Khuli Kuthcery at Lora.

He said that it will be ensured that this type of Kutcheries will be held in the future to solve the problems of the people of remote areas. A large number of residents of Lora circle participated in the Kutchery and presented their problems.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Labana Iqbal and officers of the allied departments were also present on the occasion and answered questions.

The Deputy Commissioner heard the complaints and issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments for their solution. The residents of the area appreciated the initiative of the district administration and emphasized on organizing more Khuli Kutcheries in the future.