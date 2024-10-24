District administration committed to facilitate health organizations: DC

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan Thursday said that the district administration was taking every possible measure to facilitate the organizations working in the health sector.

He stated this while inaugurating a one-day free medical camp for women organized by Rotary Club Mirpurkhas Satellite Town at Dr. Drago Maternal and Child Health Centre here.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the efforts Maternal and Child Health Centre in health sector.

Doctors and common citizens were present in large numbers on the occasion.

Later, the deputy commissioner also visited Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Government Primary and High school.

