District administration committed to relief for masses: ADC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali on Wednesday said the district administration was committed to providing key items at affordable prices to masses

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali on Wednesday said the district administration was committed to providing key items at affordable prices to masses.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to bazaars of the city where he checked quality and prices of essential commodities.

He urged shopkeepers to display price list at prominent place and sell edible items at officially prescribed rates. He warned that strict action would be taken against those who were found in overcharging.

Meanwhile Additional Assistant Commission-III paid visit to revenue department where he issued directives for facilitating masses.