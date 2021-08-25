UrduPoint.com

District Administration Committed To Resolving Residents' Problems: DC

Wed 25th August 2021

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Captain (retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Katcheri) at a rest house Timergara to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep

A large number of people participated in the forum besides officers of the district administration and heads of all departments.

Addressing the forum the DC along with other heads of different departments of the district administration listened to the problems and suggestions of participants on various matters including sanitation, agriculture, loadshedding, price hike, poverty and education etc and directed the official concerned for resolving certain issues on the spot.

He directed officials of certain departments to take immediate measures for resolving problems which were raised during the online open court.

He said that district administration was giving priority to resolve masses' problems on priority basis and was conducting open forums in this regard.

He said that all the ongoing development projects in the district would be completed within stipulated time frame, adding no compromise would be made on quality of work.

He said that people and district administration were standing shoulder to shoulder to resolve problems being faced by the district.

