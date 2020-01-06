UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Committed To Welfare Of Needy People: AC Taimargara

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 03:15 PM

District administration committed to welfare of needy people: AC Taimargara

Assistant Commissioner Taimargara Muhammad Shah Jamil said Monday the district administration was committed to taking measure for welfare of needy and poor people

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Taimargara Muhammad Shah Jamil said Monday the district administration was committed to taking measure for welfare of needy and poor people.

He expressed these views during a visit to a shelter home set up at Taimargara hospital.

District Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Zab was also present on the occasion.

He reviewed arrangements for inmates and provided meal to 62 homeless people.

He said all possible measures would be taken for welfare of the needy and homeless people.

Related Topics

Poor Visit All

Recent Stories

Over 40 People Injured in Attack on University Cam ..

51 seconds ago

China to further deepen reform, opening up in fore ..

54 seconds ago

Soleimani's Daughter Calls Trump 'Crazy,' Warns of ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi 'not consulted' over US strike that killed I ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.