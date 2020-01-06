District administration committed to welfare of needy people: AC Taimargara

(@imziishan)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Taimargara Muhammad Shah Jamil said Monday the district administration was committed to taking measure for welfare of needy and poor people.

He expressed these views during a visit to a shelter home set up at Taimargara hospital.

District Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Zab was also present on the occasion.

He reviewed arrangements for inmates and provided meal to 62 homeless people.

He said all possible measures would be taken for welfare of the needy and homeless people.