District administration conducts 1102 raids to check profiteering, hoarding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Under a campaign launched by the Rawalpindi district administration against profiteering and hoarding, the teams on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan, conducted 1102 raids in seven tehsils of the district during last five days.

According to a district administration spokesman, fines amounting to over Rs 198,500 were imposed on 93 shopkeepers. The teams conducted 1102 raids in seven tehsils the district, and fines were imposed on the rules violators while two accused were sent behind the bars.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar raided at 52 points in Saddar Sub-division. Two violators were sent behind bars while Rs 26,500 fines were imposed on the profiteers. Assistant Commissioner, Cantt conducted 130 raids and imposed Rs 28,000 on nine violators. AC City also penalized 19 rules violators with Rs 26,000 fines. AC Kalar Syedan conducted 138 raids and imposed Rs 11000 fine on 12 violators. AC Kahuta in 119 operations checked 10 violations and imposed fines amounting to Rs 9500. AC Gujar Khan penalized 21 shopkeepers with fines amounting to Rs 52,500 in 201 raids.

AC Murree conducted 99 raids and fined 11 violators Rs 16,000. Similarly, AC Taxila in 131 raids penalized 11 with Rs 29,000 fines.

He informed that raids were also conducted in several other areas of the district and the rules violators were imposed fines in accordance with the law.

He said Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Capt. ® Qasim Ijaz had directed the price magistrates to ensure availability of 20 kg wheat flour bag, sugar, and ghee on rates fixed by the administration.

He also directed the authorities to take solid steps to ensure affordable rates of fruit and vegetable, the spokesman added.

The ADC General directed the district administration officers to make all-out efforts to control profiteering and hoarding so that the citizens could be provided relief.

The administration was conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators, he said and informed the DC had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items.

