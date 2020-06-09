UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Conducts 805 Raids Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:09 PM

District Administration conducts 805 raids against hoarders, profiteers

Under a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, 805 raids were conducted in the district during last 24 hours and fines were imposed against 142 violators amounting to Rs 293,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Under a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, 805 raids were conducted in the district during last 24 hours and fines were imposed against 142 violators amounting to Rs 293,000.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the District Administration constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items and on the recommendations of the teams, five cases were registered.

He said, the administration under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted total 6,372 raids during June while the violators were imposed fines amounting to over Rs 2.

2 million.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, special teams were constituted to conduct raids against hoarders, profiteers and adulterers and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Price June Government Million

Recent Stories

Over 22,000 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

11 minutes ago

Parking violations add to disorderly traffic in ci ..

1 minute ago

Qatari Government to Gradually Lift COVID-19 Restr ..

1 minute ago

Over Rs490 million distributed under EKP in Attock ..

1 minute ago

First civilian killed in NW Syria raid since March ..

1 minute ago

AC Revenue among 11 persons found corona positive

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.