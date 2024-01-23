Open Menu

District Administration Conducts Operation Against Encroachments In Qasimabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The district administration, while taking action against encroachments, removed illegal encroachments from various areas of taluka Qasimabad on Tuesday.

According to a handout, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi, the law enforcement officials conducted operation at poonam chowk, wadhu wah road, naseem nagar chowk and Ali palace areas under the supervision of assistant commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana.

During the operation temporary encroachments from both sides of the road were removed.

On this occasion, AC Qasimabad made it clear to the people involved in the encroachment that they should avoid encroachment again, otherwise action will be taken according to the law.

He further said that due to encroachments on both sides of the road, the flow of traffic was severely affected due to which this action has been taken.

