District administration confiscates 5000 maund wheat in Jalalpur

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Ghulam Sarwar raided an illegal godown in Basti Nai Wala Mouza Kabir Wala and confiscated 5000 maund wheat.

The owner of the godown managed to fled away.

The seized wheat was shifted to Juggu wala wheat procurement centre an official of district adminstration told APP.

Assistant food Controller Niaz Shah was also accompanied with the team.