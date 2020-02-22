District Administration constitutes MMC for coverage of annual winter festival

On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer has constituted Media Management Committee (MMC) to ensure the coverage of annual flower exhibition, science and Cultural festival and winter sports festival for print, electronic and social media.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer has constituted Media Management Committee (MMC) to ensure the coverage of annual flower exhibition, science and Cultural festival and winter sports festival for print, electronic and social media.

The MMC headed by Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Shafique Hussain Memon comprising Assistant Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Deputy Director Information Naushahro Feroze Mohammad Moosa Gondal, Deputy Director Information Sanghar Zafar Ali Mangi and Professor Sachal Sarmast College Abdul Sattar Pirzada as the members of the Committee.