District Administration Continues Actions Against Violations Of COVID-19 SOPs,

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:43 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of NCOC, the officers of city administration Tuesday sealed different shopping centers, bus terminals and shops in various parts of the city for violating Coronavirus SOPs and imposed fines on people for not wearing masks.

Assistant Commissioner Sub-Division Nazimabad Abdul Hanan Bhutto imposed fine on citizens not wearing masks besides sealing shopping centers, inter-city bus stands and shops in Paposh Nagar area over violations of COVID-19 SOPs.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner also distributed masks among the citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Garden Rana Imtiaz Mohsin visited Gul Plaza and other shopping centers on MA Jinnah Road and checked the coronavirus vaccination cards and directed the non-vaccinated persons to be vaccinated immediately.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Dr. Hassan Tariq besides other shopping centers visited the mobile Market on Abdullah Hussain Haroon Road and reviewed the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and checked the vaccination cards.

