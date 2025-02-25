District Administration Continues Anti-encroachment Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, is continuing
its vigorous anti-encroachment efforts across the city and sealed 23 properties
while 12 trucks full of goods were confiscated on Tuesday.
A fine of Rs 215,000 was imposed on shopkeepers involved in creating encroachments.
Additionally, 73 sheds and stalls were demolished in the Karol Bazaar area and 12 illegal shops
were removed from the main Canal Road near Lal Pul.
As a result of these actions, 10 marlas of land, valued at Rs 24 million, were reclaimed.
The
operations involved collaboration between the revenue staff, MCL Shalimar, Central Squad and
local police forces.
Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza said: "Illegal encroachments are being removed immediately,
and there will be no leniency for the encroachment mafia".
Furthermore, he warned that strict actions will be taken against individuals spreading encroachments,
urging stakeholders to play their part in eradicating this issue from the city.
