Open Menu

District Administration Continues Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

District administration continues anti-encroachment operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, is continuing

its vigorous anti-encroachment efforts across the city and sealed 23 properties

while 12 trucks full of goods were confiscated on Tuesday.

A fine of Rs 215,000 was imposed on shopkeepers involved in creating encroachments.

Additionally, 73 sheds and stalls were demolished in the Karol Bazaar area and 12 illegal shops

were removed from the main Canal Road near Lal Pul.

As a result of these actions, 10 marlas of land, valued at Rs 24 million, were reclaimed.

The

operations involved collaboration between the revenue staff, MCL Shalimar, Central Squad and

local police forces.

Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza said: "Illegal encroachments are being removed immediately,

and there will be no leniency for the encroachment mafia".

Furthermore, he warned that strict actions will be taken against individuals spreading encroachments,

urging stakeholders to play their part in eradicating this issue from the city.

Recent Stories

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge me ..

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..

16 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

26 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

26 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

26 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

41 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..

43 minutes ago
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

56 minutes ago
 ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of ..

ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025

1 hour ago
 China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, ..

China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation

1 hour ago
 EU appoints new Special Representative for Central ..

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia

2 hours ago
 ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

2 hours ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan