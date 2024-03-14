District administration continues crackdown against price hike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) In its ongoing crackdown against price hikes and inflation, the district administration has inspected 568 shops, resulting in the arrest of 234 shopkeepers for violating the official price list, with warnings issued to others.

Following the provincial government's directives, the Peshawar district administration took action in various areas over two days, apprehending numerous shopkeepers for selling goods at inflated prices, lacking an official price list, providing underweight bread, and maintaining poor sanitation.

The district administration of Peshawar conducted inspections in markets across several areas, including Hayatabad, Tehkal, University Road, GT Road, Kohat Road, Inner City Bazaars, Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road, Gulbahar, Circular Road, and others.

According to Peshawar's district administration, administrative officers in the provincial capital daily issue official price lists in vegetable and fruit markets, subsequently ensuring the implementation of these lists throughout Peshawar.

In light of these efforts, administrative officers have been instructed to conduct market inspections and take legal action against violators.