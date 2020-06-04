UrduPoint.com
District Administration Continues Inspecting Petrol Pumps For Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:48 PM

District administration Thursday continued inspection of petrol pumps in district Abbottabad to ensure the provision of petroleum products on Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prescribed rates and adequate supply to the masses on the second day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Thursday continued inspection of petrol pumps in district Abbottabad to ensure the provision of petroleum products on Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prescribed rates and adequate supply to the masses on the second day.

Assistant Commissioner II Akasha Kiran inspected the petrol pumps of Tehsil Havelian, she inspected the sales price of petrol and diesel, they also inquired from the commuters and drivers about the selling price.

AC II Akasha Kiran directed the petrol pumps owners to ensure the sales of petrol and diesel on OGRA prescribed rates and instructed masses to inform district administration about the prices and supply of petroleum product while refueling their vehicles, AC also directed people to obtain a receipt from petrol pump after refueling which would help taking action against violators of OGRA rates.

On the other side, public transporters did not reduce the fares despite Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued a revised fares list for the Hazara division after a reduction in petroleum prices all over the country.

Public transporters are still charging excessive fares while RTA and district administrations have failed to implement new fare lists and provide relief to the masses.

Commuters have demanded from Commissioner Hazara and RTA to take strict action against public transporters.

