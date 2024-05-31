Open Menu

District Administration Cracks Down On Land Mafia In Jhang

May 31, 2024

The district administration of Jhang intensified its campaign against illegal land occupants also known as Qabza Mafia in Jhang district, on Friday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The district administration of Jhang intensified its campaign against illegal land occupants also known as Qabza Mafia in Jhang district, on Friday.

According to the District Administration Office, In a recent operation, authorities successfully evacuated two kanals and eight marlas of government land in Nanak Sarbagh from unlawful occupants.

The reclaimed land is valued at Rs 50 lac.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair has directed officials to take strict action against all illegal occupants of government land, ensuring that the law is upheld and public property is protected.

The campaign aims to free government land from illegal occupants and ensure that it is used for the intended public purposes.

