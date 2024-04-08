Open Menu

District Administration Cracks Down Unlawful Mini Petrol Pumps, Imposes Fines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A specialized team from the district administration Jhang on Monday launched an intensive operation targeting illicit mini petrol pumps within the district.

The team executed the sealing of numerous unauthorized petrol pumps and successfully confiscated the equipment utilized in these unlawful operations.

Furthermore, the proprietors of these mini petrol pumps were subjected to punitive cash fines as a stern deterrent against their illicit activities.

