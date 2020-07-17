'District administration creating awareness about smoking'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday said establishment of a smoking-free society was the priority and the district administration was creating awareness among people in this regard.

He directed the assistant commissioners and heads of departments of the district to getimplemented the ban imposed on smoking in their jurisdictions and submit reports after a month.